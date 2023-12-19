Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HRTX is 1.62.

The public float for HRTX is 147.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.60% of that float. On December 19, 2023, HRTX’s average trading volume was 3.09M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

HRTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) has surged by 3.16 when compared to previous closing price of 1.74, but the company has seen a 6.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-30 that Heron Therapeutics develops solutions for pain and discomfort associated with chemotherapy and surgery, with four FDA-approved products. The company underwent a leadership change and implemented a plan to improve efficiency and profitability. Zynrelef, an opioid alternative, has the potential to become one of Heron Therapeutics’ main value drivers.

HRTX’s Market Performance

Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) has seen a 6.85% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 64.68% gain in the past month and a 58.85% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.47% for HRTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.59% for HRTX stock, with a simple moving average of 20.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRTX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for HRTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HRTX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $24 based on the research report published on May 27, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

HRTX Trading at 77.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.61%, as shares surge +38.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +102.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRTX rose by +7.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4892. In addition, Heron Therapeutics Inc saw -28.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRTX starting from Forbes William P, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $1.09 back on Nov 17. After this action, Forbes William P now owns 79,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc, valued at $27,250 using the latest closing price.

Collard Craig A, the Chief Executive Officer of Heron Therapeutics Inc, purchase 150,000 shares at $0.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Collard Craig A is holding 186,496 shares at $137,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRTX

Equity return is now at value -2408.88, with -47.77 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.