Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (GWAV) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: GWAV) has decreased by -20.39 when compared to last closing price of 0.54.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2022-10-12 that JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Greenwave” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GWAV), a leading operator of 11 metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina, is pleased to announce that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Danny Meeks, will be presenting at the Dawson James 7th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference this morning, October 12, 2022, at 11:30am ET.

Is It Worth Investing in Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: GWAV) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GWAV is at 1.62.

The public float for GWAV is 12.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.61% of that float. The average trading volume for GWAV on December 19, 2023 was 102.95K shares.

GWAV’s Market Performance

GWAV’s stock has seen a 3.72% increase for the week, with a -7.75% drop in the past month and a -38.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.05% for Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.32% for GWAV’s stock, with a -45.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GWAV Trading at -19.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GWAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.46%, as shares sank -15.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GWAV rose by +3.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4650. In addition, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc saw -51.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GWAV

Equity return is now at value -269.90, with -67.82 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (GWAV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.