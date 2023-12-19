Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) has seen a -17.87% decrease in the past week, with a 3.53% gain in the past month, and a -8.47% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.41% for GOSS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.19% for GOSS stock, with a simple moving average of -20.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.58.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for GOSS is 182.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GOSS on December 19, 2023 was 2.11M shares.

GOSS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) has decreased by -16.26 when compared to last closing price of 1.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a -17.87% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-12-13 that SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), today announced that it will host a public conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:30 am ET to discuss the latest seralutinib clinical data from the ongoing TORREY Phase 2 Open-Label Extension Study in PAH patients. Sera.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOSS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GOSS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GOSS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $1.25 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GOSS Trading at 19.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.00%, as shares surge +3.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOSS fell by -17.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9024. In addition, Gossamer Bio Inc saw -60.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOSS starting from Milligan Sandra, who purchase 32,000 shares at the price of $0.79 back on Nov 15. After this action, Milligan Sandra now owns 32,000 shares of Gossamer Bio Inc, valued at $25,213 using the latest closing price.

Giraudo Bryan, the COO/CFO of Gossamer Bio Inc, purchase 200,000 shares at $0.56 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Giraudo Bryan is holding 380,010 shares at $112,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOSS

Equity return is now at value -232.88, with -55.83 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.