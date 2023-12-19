Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ: GT) has plunged by -2.19 when compared to previous closing price of 14.62, but the company has seen a 1.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Goodyear’s (GT) Cooper Tire buyout, forward transformation plan, strategic EMEA restructuring and leadership position in electric mobility are major tailwinds.

Is It Worth Investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ: GT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GT is also noteworthy at 1.85.

The public float for GT is 281.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.24% of that float. The average trading volume of GT on December 19, 2023 was 3.55M shares.

GT’s Market Performance

The stock of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) has seen a 1.06% increase in the past week, with a 0.99% rise in the past month, and a 15.23% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for GT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.86% for GT’s stock, with a 11.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GT stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for GT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GT in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $16.80 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GT Trading at 8.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares surge +0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GT rose by +1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.18. In addition, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. saw 40.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GT starting from WELLS DARREN R, who sale 12,258 shares at the price of $13.88 back on Dec 13. After this action, WELLS DARREN R now owns 98,764 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., valued at $170,139 using the latest closing price.

WELLS DARREN R, the EVP & Chief Admin. Officer of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., sale 12,985 shares at $14.19 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that WELLS DARREN R is holding 98,764 shares at $184,291 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GT

Equity return is now at value -9.96, with -2.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.