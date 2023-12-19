Global Payments, Inc. (GPN) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Global Payments, Inc. (GPN) has seen a 3.80% increase in the past week, with a 13.93% gain in the past month, and a 3.61% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.59% for GPN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.46% for GPN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Global Payments, Inc. (NYSE: GPN) Right Now?

Global Payments, Inc. (NYSE: GPN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GPN is at 1.00.

The public float for GPN is 257.60M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.50% of that float. The average trading volume for GPN on December 19, 2023 was 1.83M shares.

GPN) stock’s latest price update

Global Payments, Inc. (NYSE: GPN)’s stock price has dropped by -0.62 in relation to previous closing price of 128.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PYMNTS reported 2023-12-14 that Global Payments, a payments company based in Atlanta, is reportedly considering an acquisition of Shift4 Payments, a provider of an end-to-end commerce solutions headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company has been working with an advisor to assess the feasibility of a potential deal with Shift4, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Dec. 14) citing unnamed sources.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPN stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for GPN by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for GPN in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $138 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GPN Trading at 11.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.39%, as shares surge +13.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPN rose by +3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.30. In addition, Global Payments, Inc. saw 28.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPN starting from WOODS M TROY, who sale 5,247 shares at the price of $133.77 back on Dec 14. After this action, WOODS M TROY now owns 248,029 shares of Global Payments, Inc., valued at $701,891 using the latest closing price.

BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR, the Director of Global Payments, Inc., purchase 3,500 shares at $120.06 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR is holding 40,892 shares at $420,210 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPN

Equity return is now at value 3.88, with 1.88 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Global Payments, Inc. (GPN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.