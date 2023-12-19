Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Geo Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 10.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-04 that The revised growth figures for the third quarter underscore the strong American economy. It records a rapid annualized growth rate of 5.2 percent, the highest since 2014.

Is It Worth Investing in Geo Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) Right Now?

Geo Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.60.

The public float for GEO is 119.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GEO on December 19, 2023 was 2.39M shares.

GEO’s Market Performance

The stock of Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) has seen a 2.82% increase in the past week, with a 10.92% rise in the past month, and a 41.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.40% for GEO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.66% for GEO’s stock, with a 30.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEO stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for GEO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GEO in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $14 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GEO Trading at 12.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +10.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEO rose by +2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.14. In addition, Geo Group, Inc. saw -3.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEO starting from March Shayn P., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $10.20 back on Dec 13. After this action, March Shayn P. now owns 62,758 shares of Geo Group, Inc., valued at $20,400 using the latest closing price.

KERNAN SCOTT MICHAEL, the Director of Geo Group, Inc., sale 4,800 shares at $7.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that KERNAN SCOTT MICHAEL is holding 17,896 shares at $36,013 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEO

Equity return is now at value 8.65, with 2.76 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.