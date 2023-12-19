Genius Group Ltd (GNS) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, GNS stock has gone up by 18.93%, with a monthly gain of 1.78% and a quarterly plunge of -18.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.17% for Genius Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.78% for GNS’s stock, with a -33.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Group Ltd (AMEX: GNS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GNS is at 13.32.

The public float for GNS is 16.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.22% of that float. The average trading volume for GNS on December 19, 2023 was 2.27M shares.

GNS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Genius Group Ltd (AMEX: GNS) has dropped by -4.87 compared to previous close of 0.76. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-12-15 that Penny stocks trading below $1 per share offer tempting lotto-ticket like upside for risk-hungry traders seeking exponential returns. However, extreme volatility from these fledgling companies also poses massive hazards to capital.

GNS Trading at 0.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.76%, as shares surge +1.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNS rose by +18.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6279. In addition, Genius Group Ltd saw 118.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Genius Group Ltd (GNS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.