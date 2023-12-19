General Electric Co. (GE) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) is above average at 14.16x. The 36-month beta value for GE is also noteworthy at 1.37.

The public float for GE is 1.08B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.73% of that float. The average trading volume of GE on December 19, 2023 was 4.80M shares.

GE) stock’s latest price update

General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.33 in relation to its previous close of 123.23. However, the company has experienced a 2.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-15 that The Halftime Investment Committee discusses BlackRock, General Electric, Palo Alto, Fortinet and Boeing.

GE’s Market Performance

General Electric Co. (GE) has seen a 2.79% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.95% gain in the past month and a 6.39% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.30% for GE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.54% for GE’s stock, with a 15.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GE Trading at 7.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +3.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GE rose by +2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.76. In addition, General Electric Co. saw 89.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GE starting from Holston Michael J, who sale 112,614 shares at the price of $115.20 back on Jul 27. After this action, Holston Michael J now owns 57,923 shares of General Electric Co., valued at $12,973,133 using the latest closing price.

GENERAL ELECTRIC PENSION TRUST, the 10% Owner of General Electric Co., purchase 35,160 shares at $995.44 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that GENERAL ELECTRIC PENSION TRUST is holding 175,160 shares at $35,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GE

Equity return is now at value 32.47, with 5.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, General Electric Co. (GE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.