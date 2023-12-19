Gen Digital Inc (GEN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Gen Digital Inc (NASDAQ: GEN)’s stock price has dropped by 0.00 in relation to previous closing price of 23.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-16 that The technology sector is soaring as a leading market performer this year. Notably, the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLK ) is up an astounding 52%.

Is It Worth Investing in Gen Digital Inc (NASDAQ: GEN) Right Now?

Gen Digital Inc (NASDAQ: GEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.87.

The public float for GEN is 582.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GEN on December 19, 2023 was 4.17M shares.

GEN’s Market Performance

GEN stock saw an increase of 4.32% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.63% and a quarterly increase of 22.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.00% for Gen Digital Inc (GEN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.76% for GEN’s stock, with a 24.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for GEN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GEN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $26 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GEN Trading at 19.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +12.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEN rose by +4.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.04. In addition, Gen Digital Inc saw 8.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEN starting from Vlcek Ondrej, who purchase 300,000 shares at the price of $15.79 back on May 17. After this action, Vlcek Ondrej now owns 4,160,061 shares of Gen Digital Inc, valued at $4,737,000 using the latest closing price.

DERSE NATALIE MARIE, the CFO of Gen Digital Inc, sale 1,033 shares at $21.10 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that DERSE NATALIE MARIE is holding 235,863 shares at $21,796 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEN

Equity return is now at value 68.97, with 8.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gen Digital Inc (GEN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.