Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GMDA is 1.13.

The public float for GMDA is 120.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GMDA on December 19, 2023 was 1.98M shares.

GMDA) stock’s latest price update

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ: GMDA)’s stock price has decreased by -6.85 compared to its previous closing price of 0.32. However, the company has seen a -6.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-20 that BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), a cell therapy pioneer working to turn cells into powerful therapeutics, today announced that its management team will present corporate highlights at the upcoming Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, NY.

GMDA’s Market Performance

Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA) has experienced a -6.67% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.18% drop in the past month, and a -71.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.34% for GMDA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.35% for GMDA’s stock, with a -76.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMDA stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for GMDA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GMDA in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $11 based on the research report published on November 01, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GMDA Trading at -48.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.60%, as shares sank -4.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMDA fell by -6.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3098. In addition, Gamida Cell Ltd saw -77.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GMDA

Equity return is now at value -1103.79, with -66.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.