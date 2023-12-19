Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: YMM) is 27.90x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for YMM is 0.31.

The public float for YMM is 881.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.31% of that float. On December 19, 2023, YMM’s average trading volume was 5.21M shares.

YMM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: YMM) has plunged by -3.14 when compared to previous closing price of 7.01, but the company has seen a -4.63% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-22 that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (YMM) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

YMM’s Market Performance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) has seen a -4.63% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.88% decline in the past month and a -4.37% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.88% for YMM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.25% for YMM stock, with a simple moving average of -1.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YMM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YMM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for YMM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for YMM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YMM Trading at -4.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares sank -3.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YMM fell by -4.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.31. In addition, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR saw -15.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YMM

Equity return is now at value 5.38, with 4.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.