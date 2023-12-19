FTC Solar Inc (FTCI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FTCI) has decreased by -13.99 when compared to last closing price of 0.94.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-12-11 that Whether you’re trading penny stocks or higher-priced companies, what’s happening in the stock market today can have a sweeping impact on various trends. Hopefully, I’m telling you something you already know.

Is It Worth Investing in FTC Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FTCI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.75.

The public float for FTCI is 56.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FTCI on December 19, 2023 was 2.33M shares.

FTCI’s Market Performance

The stock of FTC Solar Inc (FTCI) has seen a -1.22% decrease in the past week, with a 59.28% rise in the past month, and a -44.53% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.83% for FTCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.92% for FTCI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -61.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTCI stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for FTCI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for FTCI in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $0.65 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FTCI Trading at -11.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.46%, as shares surge +56.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTCI fell by -1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7132. In addition, FTC Solar Inc saw -69.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTCI starting from Morris Robert Phelps, who sale 19,791 shares at the price of $0.73 back on Dec 13. After this action, Morris Robert Phelps now owns 173,244 shares of FTC Solar Inc, valued at $14,447 using the latest closing price.

Chatila Ahmad R, the Director of FTC Solar Inc, purchase 13,960 shares at $0.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Chatila Ahmad R is holding 583,158 shares at $10,470 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTCI

Equity return is now at value -76.62, with -41.87 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, FTC Solar Inc (FTCI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.