Freshworks Inc (FRSH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) has surged by 0.17 when compared to previous closing price of 24.15, but the company has seen a 17.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Is It Worth Investing in Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.99.

The public float for FRSH is 157.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FRSH on December 19, 2023 was 2.33M shares.

FRSH’s Market Performance

FRSH’s stock has seen a 17.83% increase for the week, with a 36.20% rise in the past month and a 21.07% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.06% for Freshworks Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.54% for FRSH stock, with a simple moving average of 37.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRSH stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for FRSH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FRSH in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $25 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FRSH Trading at 26.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.14% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares surge +30.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSH rose by +17.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.69. In addition, Freshworks Inc saw 64.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRSH starting from Ramamurthy Srinivasagopalan, who sale 175,000 shares at the price of $24.02 back on Dec 15. After this action, Ramamurthy Srinivasagopalan now owns 585,188 shares of Freshworks Inc, valued at $4,203,500 using the latest closing price.

PADGETT BARRY L., the Director of Freshworks Inc, sale 14,060 shares at $23.23 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that PADGETT BARRY L. is holding 17,387 shares at $326,614 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRSH

Equity return is now at value -15.56, with -11.85 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Freshworks Inc (FRSH) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.