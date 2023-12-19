Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.58 compared to its previous closing price of 29.39. However, the company has seen a 14.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-14 that “Dividend Aristocrats in the S&P 500 Index have raised their annual payouts every year for at least 25 consecutive years. “–Kiplinger.com/Investing. 66 Aristocrats, screened as of December 12, 2023, represented all eleven Morningstar Sectors. Broker estimated-top-ten net-gains ranged 13.71%-31.37% topped-by XOM & CVX. By yield, WBA topped-all Aristocrats. Top-ten Yields from ABBV, ESS, CVX, FRT, BEN, TROW, AMCR, O, MMM, & WBA, averaged 5.13%.

Is It Worth Investing in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) Right Now?

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.39.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for BEN is 284.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BEN on December 19, 2023 was 3.35M shares.

BEN’s Market Performance

BEN stock saw an increase of 14.63% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 19.02% and a quarterly increase of 11.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.33% for Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.89% for BEN stock, with a simple moving average of 12.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEN stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for BEN by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BEN in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $24 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BEN Trading at 21.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares surge +20.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEN rose by +14.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.68. In addition, Franklin Resources, Inc. saw 10.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEN starting from Sethi Alok, who sale 22,000 shares at the price of $29.27 back on Dec 14. After this action, Sethi Alok now owns 70,481 shares of Franklin Resources, Inc., valued at $643,845 using the latest closing price.

Sethi Alok, the EVP, Head of Global Operations of Franklin Resources, Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $25.38 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Sethi Alok is holding 92,481 shares at $634,465 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEN

Equity return is now at value 7.22, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.