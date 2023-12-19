Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.63.

The public float for FSM is 301.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FSM on December 19, 2023 was 4.12M shares.

FSM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) has plunged by -2.03 when compared to previous closing price of 3.94, but the company has seen a 5.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Kitco reported 2023-11-08 that (Kitco News) – Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) today announced record Q3 2023 gold and gold equivalent production from its five operating mines in West Africa and Latin America, as well as record financial results.

FSM’s Market Performance

FSM’s stock has risen by 5.18% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.66% and a quarterly rise of 31.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.98% for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.31% for FSM’s stock, with a 15.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSM stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for FSM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for FSM in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $4.25 based on the research report published on May 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FSM Trading at 17.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares surge +8.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSM rose by +5.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.79. In addition, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. saw 2.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FSM

Equity return is now at value -8.18, with -5.46 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.