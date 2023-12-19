Fortress Biotech Inc’s (FBIO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, FBIO stock has gone down by -16.67%, with a monthly gain of 74.83% and a quarterly plunge of -49.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.50% for Fortress Biotech Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.18% for FBIO’s stock, with a -64.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: FBIO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.02.

The public float for FBIO is 10.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.92% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of FBIO was 514.11K shares.

FBIO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: FBIO) has dropped by -18.57 compared to previous close of 3.07. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -16.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-20 that Whether you’re looking at the “ Magnificent Seven stocks,” or just the next round of penny stocks to watch, news & company events can quickly sway sentiment. This week is a short holiday week with Thursday’s Thanksgiving Holiday and one of the “Magnificent Seven” could become a major catalyst.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBIO stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for FBIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FBIO in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $6 based on the research report published on August 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FBIO Trading at 3.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.75%, as shares surge +19.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBIO fell by -16.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.63. In addition, Fortress Biotech Inc saw -74.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBIO starting from ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD, who purchase 1,567,515 shares at the price of $1.70 back on Nov 14. After this action, ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD now owns 2,597,440 shares of Fortress Biotech Inc, valued at $2,664,776 using the latest closing price.

WEISS MICHAEL S, the of Fortress Biotech Inc, purchase 147,058 shares at $1.70 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that WEISS MICHAEL S is holding 1,130,520 shares at $249,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBIO

Equity return is now at value -199.90, with -33.03 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fortress Biotech Inc (FBIO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.