Foot Locker Inc (FL): A Technical Analysis

Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.38.
The public float for FL is 81.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FL on December 19, 2023 was 4.25M shares.
The stock of Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL) has decreased by -3.12 when compared to last closing price of 30.48.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Investopedia reported 2023-12-15 that Here’s our daily look at three charts tied to recent news-driven price moves, with key technical levels to monitor.
FL’s Market Performance
Foot Locker Inc (FL) has seen a 5.50% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 41.77% gain in the past month and a 62.70% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.54% for FL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.53% for FL’s stock, with a 5.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.
Analysts’ Opinion of FL
Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for FL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $33 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.
FL Trading at 26.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought FL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.46% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares surge +33.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.22% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, FL rose by +5.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.08. In addition, Foot Locker Inc saw -21.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Insider Trading
Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FL starting from Dillon Mary N, who purchase 5,510 shares at the price of $18.17 back on Sep 08. After this action, Dillon Mary N now owns 27,649 shares of Foot Locker Inc, valued at $100,117 using the latest closing price.
Cipriano Giovanna, the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of Foot Locker Inc, sale 25,554 shares at $45.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Cipriano Giovanna is holding 28,791 shares at $1,149,930 based on the most recent closing price.
Stock Fundamentals for FL
Equity return is now at value 2.51, with 1.07 for asset returns.
Conclusion
To put it simply, Foot Locker Inc (FL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.