Flex Ltd’s (FLEX) Stock: A 9.43% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Flex Ltd (FLEX) has seen a 11.16% increase in the past week, with a 8.76% gain in the past month, and a 11.20% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for FLEX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.43% for FLEX’s stock, with a 14.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) Right Now?

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.22.

The public float for FLEX is 429.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLEX on December 19, 2023 was 4.21M shares.

FLEX) stock’s latest price update

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.66 compared to its previous closing price of 28.88. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Flex (FLEX) is at a 52-week high, but can investors hope for more gains in the future? We take a look at the company’s fundamentals for clues.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLEX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for FLEX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FLEX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $35 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FLEX Trading at 10.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares surge +9.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLEX rose by +11.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.34. In addition, Flex Ltd saw 33.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLEX starting from McSweeney Erin, who sale 9,500 shares at the price of $25.64 back on Oct 31. After this action, McSweeney Erin now owns 27,227 shares of Flex Ltd, valued at $243,580 using the latest closing price.

OFFER DAVID SCOTT, the EVP, General Counsel of Flex Ltd, sale 150,000 shares at $25.82 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that OFFER DAVID SCOTT is holding 237,094 shares at $3,872,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLEX

Equity return is now at value 15.59, with 3.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Flex Ltd (FLEX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.