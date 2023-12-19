Fiserv, Inc.’s (FI) Stock: A 3.60% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (FI) has gone up by 0.43% for the week, with a 7.74% rise in the past month and a 11.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.28% for FI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.60% for FI’s stock, with a 12.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) Right Now?

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FI is 0.93.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for FI is 595.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FI on December 19, 2023 was 2.89M shares.

FI) stock’s latest price update

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI)’s stock price has plunge by 1.11relation to previous closing price of 133.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.43% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-29 that Wall Street is keeping an eye on issues like high inflation, high interest rates, and softening consumer demand. And at the same time, the sell-side community is focusing on the future, when it comes to deciding what are the top-rated fintech stocks.

Analysts’ Opinion of FI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FI stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for FI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FI in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $152 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FI Trading at 10.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +8.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FI rose by +0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.34. In addition, Fiserv, Inc. saw 33.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FI starting from Foskett Christopher M, who sale 25,429 shares at the price of $135.00 back on Dec 13. After this action, Foskett Christopher M now owns 97,665 shares of Fiserv, Inc., valued at $3,432,915 using the latest closing price.

Chiarello Guy, the Chief Operating Officer of Fiserv, Inc., sale 80,000 shares at $134.07 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Chiarello Guy is holding 146,856 shares at $10,725,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FI

Equity return is now at value 9.95, with 3.73 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fiserv, Inc. (FI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.