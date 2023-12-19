First Solar Inc (FSLR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR)’s stock price has decreased by -1.62 compared to its previous closing price of 168.67. However, the company has seen a 13.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Finbold reported 2023-12-18 that With the holiday season set to start in earnest in less than a week and a brand new year just around the corner, many investors are looking to strengthen their stock market position for 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) Right Now?

First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 37.60x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.44.

The public float for FSLR is 100.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.17% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of FSLR was 2.40M shares.

FSLR’s Market Performance

The stock of First Solar Inc (FSLR) has seen a 13.57% increase in the past week, with a 7.40% rise in the past month, and a -1.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.58% for FSLR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.77% for FSLR’s stock, with a -9.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSLR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FSLR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FSLR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $211 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FSLR Trading at 10.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.31%, as shares surge +7.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLR rose by +13.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $154.52. In addition, First Solar Inc saw 10.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLR starting from ANTOUN GEORGES, who sale 2,400 shares at the price of $158.00 back on Dec 01. After this action, ANTOUN GEORGES now owns 44,441 shares of First Solar Inc, valued at $379,200 using the latest closing price.

Verma Kuntal Kumar, the Chief Manufacturing Officer of First Solar Inc, sale 1,621 shares at $144.16 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that Verma Kuntal Kumar is holding 1,621 shares at $233,683 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLR

Equity return is now at value 7.81, with 5.55 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, First Solar Inc (FSLR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.