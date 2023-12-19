First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.41.

The public float for AG is 280.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AG on December 19, 2023 was 5.97M shares.

AG) stock’s latest price update

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.65 in relation to its previous close of 6.11. However, the company has experienced a 6.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Kitco reported 2023-11-02 that (Kitco News) – First Majestic Silver (TSX: FR) (NYSE: AG) announced today that in Q3 2023, the company produced 6.3 million silver equivalent ounces, down 28% compared to Q3 2022 (8.8 million silver equivalent ounces) and in line with the previous quarter.

AG’s Market Performance

AG’s stock has risen by 6.30% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.18% and a quarterly rise of 13.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.40% for First Majestic Silver Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.55% for AG stock, with a simple moving average of 0.98% for the last 200 days.

AG Trading at 12.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares surge +16.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AG rose by +6.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.85. In addition, First Majestic Silver Corporation saw -27.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AG

Equity return is now at value -12.08, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.