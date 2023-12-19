Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FIS is 0.94.

The public float for FIS is 590.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FIS on December 19, 2023 was 5.83M shares.

FIS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) has surged by 1.06 when compared to previous closing price of 59.41, but the company has seen a 2.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Fidelity (FIS) is riding high on the strong performance of its Banking Solutions and Capital Market Solutions businesses, positioning the company for significant positive momentum.

FIS’s Market Performance

FIS’s stock has risen by 2.25% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.39% and a quarterly rise of 3.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.14% for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.91% for FIS’s stock, with a 8.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FIS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FIS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $58 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FIS Trading at 11.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares surge +9.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIS rose by +2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.05. In addition, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. saw -11.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIS starting from Goldstein Jeffrey A, who purchase 1,045 shares at the price of $53.00 back on Oct 17. After this action, Goldstein Jeffrey A now owns 7,378 shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., valued at $55,385 using the latest closing price.

Alemany Ellen R, the Director of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., purchase 855 shares at $53.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Alemany Ellen R is holding 4,598 shares at $45,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIS

Equity return is now at value -72.71, with -35.84 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.