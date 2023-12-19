Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.30 in comparison to its previous close of 3.02, however, the company has experienced a 38.16% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-12 that Fate Therapeutics stock has fallen 50% and lost 90% of its market cap, validating negative stance on the company. Janssen walked away from a partnership deal with Fate, resulting in a huge loss for shareholders. Fate’s current pipeline consists of early-stage programs, but the company’s progress in the market has been dubious.

Is It Worth Investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FATE is 1.60.

The public float for FATE is 92.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.63% of that float. On December 19, 2023, FATE’s average trading volume was 1.82M shares.

FATE’s Market Performance

FATE stock saw an increase of 38.16% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 32.35% and a quarterly increase of 34.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.02% for Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.85% for FATE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -19.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FATE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FATE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FATE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FATE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $6 based on the research report published on March 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FATE Trading at 43.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FATE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.11%, as shares surge +29.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FATE rose by +38.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.54. In addition, Fate Therapeutics Inc saw -68.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FATE starting from TAHL CINDY, who sale 24,363 shares at the price of $2.40 back on Nov 09. After this action, TAHL CINDY now owns 153,235 shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc, valued at $58,471 using the latest closing price.

Dulac Edward J III, the Chief Financial Officer of Fate Therapeutics Inc, sale 4,718 shares at $2.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Dulac Edward J III is holding 119,570 shares at $13,210 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FATE

Equity return is now at value -37.61, with -26.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.