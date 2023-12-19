EZGO Technologies Ltd (EZGO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for EZGO is 68.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.38% of that float. The average trading volume for EZGO on December 19, 2023 was 5.74M shares.

The stock price of EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: EZGO) has jumped by 6.86 compared to previous close of 0.10. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-17 that Micro-cap stocks represent companies with a valuation of less than $300 million. It goes without saying that these are high-risk stocks.

EZGO’s Market Performance

EZGO Technologies Ltd (EZGO) has seen a 17.16% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 16.91% gain in the past month and a -30.92% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.94% for EZGO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.54% for EZGO’s stock, with a -90.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought EZGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.11%, as shares surge +14.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EZGO rose by +17.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1046. In addition, EZGO Technologies Ltd saw -83.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EZGO

Equity return is now at value -22.39, with -15.47 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EZGO Technologies Ltd (EZGO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.