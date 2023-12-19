eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI)’s stock price has decreased by -6.35 compared to its previous closing price of 15.13. However, the company has seen a -2.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-15 that The good times in residential real estate commissions are about to end. Consequently, investors should consider investing in those stocks benefiting from real estate commission changes.

Is It Worth Investing in eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI) Right Now?

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.56x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EXPI is 2.46.

The public float for EXPI is 77.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXPI on December 19, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

EXPI’s Market Performance

EXPI’s stock has seen a -2.48% decrease for the week, with a 10.44% rise in the past month and a -18.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.57% for eXp World Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.40% for EXPI stock, with a simple moving average of -11.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPI stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for EXPI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for EXPI in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $14 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXPI Trading at 3.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.36%, as shares surge +7.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPI fell by -2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.62. In addition, eXp World Holdings Inc saw 27.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPI starting from Gesing Jason, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $16.59 back on Dec 14. After this action, Gesing Jason now owns 2,237,858 shares of eXp World Holdings Inc, valued at $995,364 using the latest closing price.

Gesing Jason, the Director of eXp World Holdings Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $19.28 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Gesing Jason is holding 2,297,858 shares at $385,618 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPI

Equity return is now at value 1.99, with 1.16 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.