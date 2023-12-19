Examining the Volatility of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp’s (WPM) Stock

The stock of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) has gone up by 8.28% for the week, with a 9.80% rise in the past month and a 12.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.31% for WPM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.47% for WPM’s stock, with a 11.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: WPM) Right Now?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: WPM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WPM is 0.81.

The public float for WPM is 452.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WPM on December 19, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

WPM) stock’s latest price update

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: WPM)’s stock price has soared by 2.81 in relation to previous closing price of 48.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Investors interested in Mining – Miscellaneous stocks are likely familiar with Lynas Corp. (LYSDY) and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

Analysts’ Opinion of WPM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WPM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for WPM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for WPM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $45 based on the research report published on May 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WPM Trading at 11.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +9.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPM rose by +8.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.28. In addition, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp saw 28.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WPM

Equity return is now at value 7.99, with 7.94 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.