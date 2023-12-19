Examining the Volatility of Bloomin Brands Inc’s (BLMN) Stock

The stock of Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) has seen a 3.91% increase in the past week, with a 11.21% gain in the past month, and a 1.98% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for BLMN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.39% for BLMN’s stock, with a 4.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) Right Now?

Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.97.

The public float for BLMN is 85.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BLMN on December 19, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

BLMN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) has surged by 0.42 when compared to previous closing price of 26.17, but the company has seen a 3.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-01 that Bloomin’ Brands’ upside remains attractive despite a fall in share price since my last writeup. Total revenue for BLMN was $1.08 billion, with a positive growth outlook for 4Q23. The company’s RLP margin may face headwinds due to elevated beef prices.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLMN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for BLMN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BLMN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $28 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BLMN Trading at 10.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +8.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLMN rose by +3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.58. In addition, Bloomin Brands Inc saw 30.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLMN starting from SMITH ELIZABETH A, who sale 64,295 shares at the price of $27.89 back on Feb 22. After this action, SMITH ELIZABETH A now owns 243,594 shares of Bloomin Brands Inc, valued at $1,793,188 using the latest closing price.

GAINOR JOHN P JR, the Director of Bloomin Brands Inc, sale 35,000 shares at $27.18 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that GAINOR JOHN P JR is holding 16,500 shares at $951,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLMN

Equity return is now at value 83.01, with 7.98 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.