Evaluating the Ups and Downs of SSR Mining Inc’s (SSRM) Stock

The stock of SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) has seen a 5.41% increase in the past week, with a -4.72% drop in the past month, and a -25.45% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.08% for SSRM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.56% for SSRM stock, with a simple moving average of -20.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM) is above average at 10.97x. The 36-month beta value for SSRM is also noteworthy at 0.99.

The public float for SSRM is 202.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.75% of that float. The average trading volume of SSRM on December 19, 2023 was 1.82M shares.

SSRM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM) has surged by 2.12 when compared to previous closing price of 10.87, but the company has seen a 5.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that SSR Mining, Inc. (SSRM) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Analysts’ Opinion of SSRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSRM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SSRM by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SSRM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $12.50 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SSRM Trading at -9.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares sank -1.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSRM rose by +5.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.27. In addition, SSR Mining Inc saw -29.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSRM starting from Anglin Arthur Michael, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $16.23 back on May 12. After this action, Anglin Arthur Michael now owns 52,306 shares of SSR Mining Inc, valued at $129,840 using the latest closing price.

Farid Fady Adel Edward, the Chief Corp Development Officer of SSR Mining Inc, sale 2,955 shares at $13.31 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Farid Fady Adel Edward is holding 115,466 shares at $39,331 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSRM

Equity return is now at value 6.01, with 3.98 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.