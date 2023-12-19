Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Spotify Technology S.A.’s (SPOT) Stock

The stock of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has seen a -2.39% decrease in the past week, with a 10.13% gain in the past month, and a 20.52% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for SPOT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.22% for SPOT stock, with a simple moving average of 26.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SPOT is also noteworthy at 1.64.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for SPOT is 132.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.25% of that float. The average trading volume of SPOT on December 19, 2023 was 1.74M shares.

SPOT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) has surged by 0.45 when compared to previous closing price of 192.17, but the company has seen a -2.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-18 that The subscription economy is revolutionizing business models, fostering an environment where companies thrive on predictable, high-margin revenues. This innovative approach has seen a meteoric rise in recent years.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPOT stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for SPOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPOT in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $300 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPOT Trading at 11.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +9.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOT fell by -2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $189.70. In addition, Spotify Technology S.A. saw 144.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOT

Equity return is now at value -34.80, with -9.99 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.