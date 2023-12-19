Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Getaround Inc.’s (GETR) Stock

The stock of Getaround Inc. (GETR) has seen a 67.88% increase in the past week, with a 104.34% gain in the past month, and a -13.28% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.20% for GETR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 61.38% for GETR stock, with a simple moving average of -24.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Getaround Inc. (NYSE: GETR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GETR is also noteworthy at 1.02.

The public float for GETR is 41.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.06% of that float. The average trading volume of GETR on December 19, 2023 was 3.19M shares.

GETR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Getaround Inc. (NYSE: GETR) has plunged by -7.48 when compared to previous closing price of 0.31, but the company has seen a 67.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-15 that Getaround (NYSE: GETR ) stock is on the rise Friday following the release of the peer-to-peer car-sharing company’s Q3 2023 earnings report. The earnings report includes revenue of $23.8 million for the quarter.

GETR Trading at 34.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.09%, as shares surge +53.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GETR rose by +66.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1797. In addition, Getaround Inc. saw -56.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GETR

Equity return is now at value -618.63, with -45.11 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Getaround Inc. (GETR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.