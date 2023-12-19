Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Eversource Energy’s (ES) Stock

The stock of Eversource Energy (ES) has seen a 1.96% increase in the past week, with a 7.83% gain in the past month, and a -2.84% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for ES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.94% for ES stock, with a simple moving average of -8.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is above average at 18.58x. The 36-month beta value for ES is also noteworthy at 0.59.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for ES is 347.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.52% of that float. The average trading volume of ES on December 19, 2023 was 2.97M shares.

ES) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) has surged by 0.26 when compared to previous closing price of 61.82, but the company has seen a 1.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that Eversource (ES) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of ES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ES stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ES by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for ES in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $65 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ES Trading at 8.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares surge +5.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ES rose by +1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.38. In addition, Eversource Energy saw -26.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ES starting from BUTLER GREGORY B, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $64.25 back on Aug 16. After this action, BUTLER GREGORY B now owns 63,554 shares of Eversource Energy, valued at $963,795 using the latest closing price.

FORRY LINDA DORCENA, the Trustee of Eversource Energy, sale 1,554 shares at $75.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that FORRY LINDA DORCENA is holding 8,252 shares at $116,594 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ES

Equity return is now at value 7.53, with 2.16 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Eversource Energy (ES) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.