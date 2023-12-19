Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Bloom Energy Corp’s (BE) Stock

The stock of Bloom Energy Corp (BE) has seen a 1.55% increase in the past week, with a 10.47% gain in the past month, and a -6.48% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.53% for BE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.67% for BE stock, with a simple moving average of -10.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BE is also noteworthy at 2.80.

The public float for BE is 196.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.65% of that float. The average trading volume of BE on December 19, 2023 was 5.42M shares.

BE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) has plunged by -3.38 when compared to previous closing price of 14.20, but the company has seen a 1.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-18 that Now that the markets have taken a turn for the better, backed by macroeconomic conditions and a more dovish FED going into 2024, it is more important than ever for your portfolio to be loaded with cheap, high-quality businesses to boost your wealth’s growth potential this year.

BE Trading at 12.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.86%, as shares surge +9.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BE rose by +1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.87. In addition, Bloom Energy Corp saw -28.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BE starting from SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE, who sale 1,525 shares at the price of $12.39 back on Nov 16. After this action, SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE now owns 82,158 shares of Bloom Energy Corp, valued at $18,895 using the latest closing price.

Brooks Guillermo, the EVP, Sales – Americas of Bloom Energy Corp, sale 3,792 shares at $12.47 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Brooks Guillermo is holding 143,401 shares at $47,286 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BE

Equity return is now at value -81.52, with -16.54 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Bloom Energy Corp (BE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.