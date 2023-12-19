Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (ACAD) Stock

The stock of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) has seen a 39.79% increase in the past week, with a 29.57% gain in the past month, and a 24.40% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.71% for ACAD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 26.81% for ACAD stock, with a simple moving average of 24.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ACAD is also noteworthy at 0.56.

The public float for ACAD is 163.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.74% of that float. The average trading volume of ACAD on December 19, 2023 was 1.91M shares.

ACAD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD) has surged by 1.98 when compared to previous closing price of 29.02, but the company has seen a 39.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-13 that Shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals surged after the Court granted a summary judgment in the Nuplazid patent case in its favor. The positive outcome removes an important legal overhang on ACAD stock and further share price advancements can be driven by Daybue’s commercial success. Daybue continued to exceed expectations with a Q3 net sales beat and a strong Q4 outlook.

ACAD Trading at 28.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.75%, as shares surge +28.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACAD rose by +38.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.66. In addition, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 85.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACAD starting from Kihara James, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $28.30 back on Dec 15. After this action, Kihara James now owns 11,025 shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $56,600 using the latest closing price.

Schneyer Mark C., the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 5,108 shares at $22.64 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Schneyer Mark C. is holding 20,486 shares at $115,645 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACAD

Equity return is now at value -37.78, with -24.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.