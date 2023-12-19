Evaluating the Impact of -13.25 Increase on Aditxt Inc’s (ADTX) Stock

The stock of Aditxt Inc (ADTX) has seen a 13.68% increase in the past week, with a 9.64% gain in the past month, and a -76.33% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.05% for ADTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.16% for ADTX’s stock, with a -77.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ: ADTX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.90.

The public float for ADTX is 1.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.25% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of ADTX was 842.08K shares.

ADTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ: ADTX) has decreased by -13.25 when compared to last closing price of 4.98.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-12 that Aditxt (NASDAQ: ADTX ) stock is rallying higher on Tuesday after the biotech company announced its plan to acquire Evofem Biosciences (OTCMKTS: EVFM ). According to a press release, Aditxt has agreed to acquire Evofem Biosciences in a deal worth $100 million.

ADTX Trading at -30.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.76%, as shares surge +23.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADTX rose by +13.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.03. In addition, Aditxt Inc saw -90.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADTX starting from BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES CORP, who sale 20,800 shares at the price of $33.23 back on Sep 07. After this action, BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES CORP now owns 22,342 shares of Aditxt Inc, valued at $691,140 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADTX

Equity return is now at value -698.60, with -215.98 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aditxt Inc (ADTX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.