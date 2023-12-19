Evaluating the Impact of -0.64 Increase on Tapestry Inc’s (TPR) Stock

The stock of Tapestry Inc (TPR) has seen a 6.00% increase in the past week, with a 19.10% gain in the past month, and a 18.59% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for TPR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.38% for TPR’s stock, with a -2.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) Right Now?

Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.13x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.54.

The public float for TPR is 228.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.84% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of TPR was 3.68M shares.

TPR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) has decreased by -0.64 when compared to last closing price of 36.08.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-14 that Tapestry owns the Coach brand, as well as Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The company is in the process of buying Capri Holdings, in an effort to expand its collection of high-end brands.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TPR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TPR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $38 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TPR Trading at 19.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +17.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPR rose by +6.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.75. In addition, Tapestry Inc saw -5.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TPR

Equity return is now at value 40.06, with 13.16 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tapestry Inc (TPR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.