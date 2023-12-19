Euronav NV (EURN) Stock Faces 0.49% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Euronav NV (EURN) has gone down by -1.95% for the week, with a -2.33% drop in the past month and a 8.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.38% for EURN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.85% for EURN’s stock, with a 6.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) is above average at 5.17x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.11.

The public float for EURN is 86.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EURN on December 19, 2023 was 2.23M shares.

EURN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) has surged by 0.29 when compared to previous closing price of 17.54, but the company has seen a -1.95% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-30 that The Tanker industry has seen a resurgence in recent months due to geopolitical events and rising oil prices. Euronav NV has a takeover bid from its largest shareholder, CMB. Frontline plc is acquiring 24 VLCCs from Euronav NV and is poised to benefit from the transaction.

Analysts’ Opinion of EURN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EURN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EURN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EURN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $18.43 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EURN Trading at -1.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EURN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.49%, as shares sank -2.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EURN fell by -1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.90. In addition, Euronav NV saw 11.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EURN

Equity return is now at value 34.01, with 17.05 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Euronav NV (EURN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.