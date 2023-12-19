Etao International Co Ltd. (ETAO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.00.

The public float for ETAO is 44.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ETAO on December 19, 2023 was 311.86K shares.

ETAO) stock’s latest price update

Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ: ETAO)’s stock price has soared by 9.37 in relation to previous closing price of 0.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 16.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-18 that Looking at the stock market today is like watching an action movie. One minute the bulls are stampeding and stocks are rising.

ETAO’s Market Performance

Etao International Co Ltd. (ETAO) has experienced a 16.46% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 178.79% rise in the past month, and a 31.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.78% for ETAO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 44.14% for ETAO’s stock, with a -26.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ETAO Trading at 99.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETAO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.52%, as shares surge +165.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +109.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETAO rose by +16.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3335. In addition, Etao International Co Ltd. saw -95.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ETAO

Equity return is now at value -0.64, with -0.61 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Etao International Co Ltd. (ETAO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.