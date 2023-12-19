Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equity Residential Properties Trust (NYSE: EQR) is above average at 34.28x. The 36-month beta value for EQR is also noteworthy at 0.87.

The public float for EQR is 372.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.64% of that float. The average trading volume of EQR on December 19, 2023 was 2.12M shares.

EQR) stock’s latest price update

Equity Residential Properties Trust (NYSE: EQR)’s stock price has plunge by 0.44relation to previous closing price of 61.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.86% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-15 that Equity Residential has underperformed the broader stock market amidst higher rates and slower rents, but shares are attractive for income-growth-oriented investors. EQR operates in legacy markets with strong rental growth, high occupancy rates, and solid operating leverage, providing potential for future growth. Its rental performance has exceeded the national average thanks to relatively little construction in its key markets.

EQR’s Market Performance

EQR’s stock has risen by 5.86% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.08% and a quarterly drop of -0.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.81% for Equity Residential Properties Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.16% for EQR stock, with a simple moving average of 0.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for EQR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EQR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $58 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EQR Trading at 7.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +11.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQR rose by +5.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.31. In addition, Equity Residential Properties Trust saw 4.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQR starting from NEITHERCUT DAVID J, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $58.18 back on Dec 07. After this action, NEITHERCUT DAVID J now owns 0 shares of Equity Residential Properties Trust, valued at $1,454,500 using the latest closing price.

NEITHERCUT DAVID J, the Chairman of the Board of Equity Residential Properties Trust, sale 25,000 shares at $56.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that NEITHERCUT DAVID J is holding 0 shares at $1,400,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQR

Equity return is now at value 6.18, with 3.38 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.