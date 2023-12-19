Energy Services of America Corp (ESOA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Energy Services of America Corp (NASDAQ: ESOA) is above average at 11.82x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.66.

The public float for ESOA is 9.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ESOA on December 19, 2023 was 78.37K shares.

ESOA) stock’s latest price update

Energy Services of America Corp (NASDAQ: ESOA)’s stock price has gone rise by 48.86 in comparison to its previous close of 3.50, however, the company has experienced a 34.97% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-02-14 that ESOA recently reported its highest-ever revenue of $197 million for FY 2022. The evolving revenue mix and new acquisitions will push margins higher.

ESOA’s Market Performance

ESOA’s stock has risen by 34.97% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.76% and a quarterly rise of 38.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.82% for Energy Services of America Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.79% for ESOA’s stock, with a 63.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ESOA Trading at 17.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESOA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with 0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.85%, as shares surge +13.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESOA rose by +34.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +113.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.21. In addition, Energy Services of America Corp saw 106.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESOA starting from REYNOLDS DOUGLAS V, who purchase 4,792 shares at the price of $3.75 back on Sep 20. After this action, REYNOLDS DOUGLAS V now owns 1,423,984 shares of Energy Services of America Corp, valued at $17,970 using the latest closing price.

REYNOLDS DOUGLAS V, the President of Energy Services of America Corp, purchase 3,800 shares at $3.69 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that REYNOLDS DOUGLAS V is holding 1,419,192 shares at $14,022 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESOA

Equity return is now at value 9.83, with 2.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Energy Services of America Corp (ESOA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.