Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.28 in relation to its previous close of 7.31. However, the company has experienced a -4.72% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that This summer’s Oppenheimer movie reinvigorated the public imagination for nuclear energy opportunity, but the energy industry has been quietly moving toward it for years now. It closely linked the resurgence of nuclear to global efforts to combat climate change and a strategic need for Europe to reduce its dependence on Russian oil and gas imports.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) Right Now?

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UUUU is 1.56.

The public float for UUUU is 157.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UUUU on December 19, 2023 was 2.53M shares.

UUUU’s Market Performance

The stock of Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) has seen a -4.72% decrease in the past week, with a -16.23% drop in the past month, and a -11.85% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.62% for UUUU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.36% for UUUU stock, with a simple moving average of 5.90% for the last 200 days.

UUUU Trading at -9.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UUUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares sank -16.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UUUU fell by -3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.73. In addition, Energy Fuels Inc saw 13.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UUUU starting from Bovaird J. Birks, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $11.50 back on Nov 17. After this action, Bovaird J. Birks now owns 185,647 shares of Energy Fuels Inc, valued at $69,000 using the latest closing price.

Moore Curtis, the Senior VP Marketing and of Energy Fuels Inc, sale 9,800 shares at $6.37 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Moore Curtis is holding 82,978 shares at $62,436 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UUUU

Equity return is now at value 32.12, with 30.01 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.