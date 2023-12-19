Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ERJ is 1.57.

The public float for ERJ is 183.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% of that float. On December 19, 2023, ERJ’s average trading volume was 1.08M shares.

Embraer S.A. ADR (NYSE: ERJ)’s stock price has dropped by -0.39 in relation to previous closing price of 19.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that Investors need to pay close attention to Embraer (ERJ) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

ERJ’s Market Performance

ERJ’s stock has fallen by -1.64% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.89% and a quarterly rise of 28.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.29% for Embraer S.A. ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.08% for ERJ’s stock, with a 24.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ERJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ERJ stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ERJ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ERJ in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $16 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ERJ Trading at 18.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +14.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERJ fell by -1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.13. In addition, Embraer S.A. ADR saw 73.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ERJ

Equity return is now at value -0.21, with -0.05 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Embraer S.A. ADR (ERJ) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.