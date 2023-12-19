EDAP TMS S.A. ADR (EDAP): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.90.

The public float for EDAP is 36.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EDAP on December 19, 2023 was 134.18K shares.

EDAP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of EDAP TMS S.A. ADR (NASDAQ: EDAP) has decreased by -2.72 when compared to last closing price of 5.14.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-20 that LYON, France, November 20, 2023 — EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company”), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to deliver a presentation and host 1×1 investor meetings at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference, which is being held November 28-30, 2023, in New York, New York.

EDAP’s Market Performance

EDAP TMS S.A. ADR (EDAP) has seen a -6.37% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.38% gain in the past month and a -23.20% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.71% for EDAP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.47% for EDAP’s stock, with a -41.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDAP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for EDAP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EDAP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11 based on the research report published on November 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

EDAP Trading at -14.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.86%, as shares surge +7.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDAP fell by -6.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.09. In addition, EDAP TMS S.A. ADR saw -53.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EDAP

Equity return is now at value -4.55, with -3.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, EDAP TMS S.A. ADR (EDAP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.