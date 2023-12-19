E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EJH) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.23 in relation to its previous close of 4.35. However, the company has experienced a 2.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-21 that FUZHOU, China, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the “Company” or “E Home”), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced that at an extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on September 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

Is It Worth Investing in E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EJH) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.85.

The public float for EJH is 14.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EJH on December 19, 2023 was 2.75M shares.

EJH’s Market Performance

EJH’s stock has seen a 2.83% increase for the week, with a 0.46% rise in the past month and a 266.39% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.92% for E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.23% for EJH’s stock, with a 24.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EJH Trading at 43.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EJH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.20%, as shares surge +5.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +257.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EJH rose by +2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.28. In addition, E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd saw -89.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EJH

Equity return is now at value -34.75, with -29.33 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.