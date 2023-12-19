DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD)’s stock price has plunge by 0.49relation to previous closing price of 73.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.10% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that While DuPont (DD) faces headwinds from sluggishness in some markets, it benefits from innovation, the Spectrum Plastics acquisition and pricing and productivity actions.

Is It Worth Investing in DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD) is 7.61x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DD is 1.34.

The public float for DD is 428.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.66% of that float. On December 19, 2023, DD’s average trading volume was 2.84M shares.

DD’s Market Performance

The stock of DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) has seen a 3.10% increase in the past week, with a 4.25% rise in the past month, and a -1.18% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.33% for DD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.93% for DD stock, with a simple moving average of 2.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $75 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DD Trading at 2.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +3.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DD rose by +3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.61. In addition, DuPont de Nemours Inc saw 7.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DD starting from Larrabee Steven P., who sale 3,700 shares at the price of $70.57 back on Nov 14. After this action, Larrabee Steven P. now owns 29,418 shares of DuPont de Nemours Inc, valued at $261,109 using the latest closing price.

Ratnakar Raj, the SVP & Chief Strategy Officer of DuPont de Nemours Inc, sale 50,633 shares at $77.42 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Ratnakar Raj is holding 31,720 shares at $3,920,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DD

Equity return is now at value 3.65, with 2.15 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.