Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE: DUK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 61.75x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.47.

The public float for DUK is 769.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.99% of that float. On December 19, 2023, the average trading volume of DUK was 3.52M shares.

DUK) stock’s latest price update

Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE: DUK)’s stock price has plunge by 0.56relation to previous closing price of 96.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.90% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that In the most recent trading session, Duke Energy (DUK) closed at $96.63, indicating a -1.71% shift from the previous trading day.

DUK’s Market Performance

Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) has seen a 1.90% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.75% gain in the past month and a 3.55% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.53% for DUK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.50% for DUK’s stock, with a 5.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DUK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DUK stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DUK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DUK in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $103 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DUK Trading at 7.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +7.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUK rose by +1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.34. In addition, Duke Energy Corp. saw -5.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DUK starting from Ghartey-Tagoe Kodwo, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $89.76 back on Nov 21. After this action, Ghartey-Tagoe Kodwo now owns 22,210 shares of Duke Energy Corp., valued at $224,400 using the latest closing price.

MCKEE E MARIE, the Director of Duke Energy Corp., sale 1,785 shares at $91.06 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that MCKEE E MARIE is holding 0 shares at $162,542 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DUK

Equity return is now at value 7.88, with 2.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.