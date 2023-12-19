Dow Inc (DOW) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) has jumped by 0.02 compared to previous close of 54.24. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that The new SURLYN grades by DOW will let beauty firms and manufacturers develop high-quality, sustainable cosmetic packaging that stands out on store shelves.

Is It Worth Investing in Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) is above average at 29.76x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.32.

The public float for DOW is 699.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DOW on December 19, 2023 was 4.23M shares.

DOW’s Market Performance

DOW’s stock has seen a 5.79% increase for the week, with a 5.46% rise in the past month and a 2.55% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for Dow Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.79% for DOW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.15% for the last 200 days.

DOW Trading at 7.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +4.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOW rose by +5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.90. In addition, Dow Inc saw 7.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOW starting from DAVIS RICHARD K, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $51.09 back on Nov 16. After this action, DAVIS RICHARD K now owns 33,665 shares of Dow Inc, valued at $255,437 using the latest closing price.

Dial Debra L., the Director of Dow Inc, purchase 400 shares at $54.17 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Dial Debra L. is holding 2,025 shares at $21,668 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOW

Equity return is now at value 6.88, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dow Inc (DOW) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.