Dominion Energy Inc (D) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) is 24.62x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for D is 0.59.

The public float for D is 835.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% of that float. On December 19, 2023, D’s average trading volume was 6.42M shares.

D) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) has decreased by -0.62 when compared to last closing price of 48.48. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-18 that Enbridge has delivered market-crushing total returns over the years. The company’s big-time and steadily rising dividend has helped fuel those outsized returns.

D’s Market Performance

Dominion Energy Inc (D) has experienced a 1.11% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.79% rise in the past month, and a 0.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.09% for D. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.22% for D stock, with a simple moving average of -3.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of D

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for D stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for D by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for D in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $47 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

D Trading at 8.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought D to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares surge +3.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, D rose by +1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.21. In addition, Dominion Energy Inc saw -21.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at D starting from Leopold Diane, who sale 6,250 shares at the price of $45.51 back on Dec 01. After this action, Leopold Diane now owns 88,126 shares of Dominion Energy Inc, valued at $284,453 using the latest closing price.

STORY SUSAN N, the Director of Dominion Energy Inc, purchase 54 shares at $53.70 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that STORY SUSAN N is holding 22,162 shares at $2,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for D

Equity return is now at value 8.02, with 2.17 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dominion Energy Inc (D) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.