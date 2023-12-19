Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DRCT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DRCT is 7.87.

The public float for DRCT is 2.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DRCT on December 19, 2023 was 798.55K shares.

DRCT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DRCT) has jumped by 14.66 compared to previous close of 7.98. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -16.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Does Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (DRCT) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

DRCT’s Market Performance

DRCT’s stock has fallen by -16.06% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 71.35% and a quarterly rise of 306.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.17% for Direct Digital Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.70% for DRCT’s stock, with a 147.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DRCT Trading at 55.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.26%, as shares surge +42.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +266.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRCT fell by -16.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +99.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.38. In addition, Direct Digital Holdings Inc saw 277.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRCT starting from SMITH W KEITH, who sale 41,348 shares at the price of $10.22 back on Dec 12. After this action, SMITH W KEITH now owns 130,722 shares of Direct Digital Holdings Inc, valued at $422,577 using the latest closing price.

SMITH W KEITH, the President of Direct Digital Holdings Inc, sale 77,930 shares at $11.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that SMITH W KEITH is holding 172,070 shares at $867,361 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRCT

Equity return is now at value 59.28, with 4.81 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Direct Digital Holdings Inc (DRCT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.