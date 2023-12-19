DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG): A Technical Analysis

The public float for DBRG is 161.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DBRG on December 19, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

DigitalBridge Group Inc (NYSE: DBRG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.77 compared to its previous closing price of 16.69. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-01 that After the brutal sell-off of the last two years, REITs are poised for a surge. However, this upswing will not benefit all REITs equally. Cautious investors can now get about 5% with little or no risk, so why invest in a security yielding less than 5%, particularly if it has significant downside risk?

DBRG’s Market Performance

DBRG’s stock has fallen by -0.26% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.71% and a quarterly drop of -2.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.55% for DigitalBridge Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.89% for DBRG’s stock, with a 15.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBRG stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for DBRG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DBRG in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $27 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DBRG Trading at 3.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares surge +2.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBRG remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.86. In addition, DigitalBridge Group Inc saw 55.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBRG starting from DigitalBridge Group, Inc., who sale 34,911,944 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Mar 01. After this action, DigitalBridge Group, Inc. now owns 79,001 shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc, valued at $209,471,664 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBRG

Equity return is now at value 4.87, with 0.88 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.