Dexcom Inc (DXCM) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ: DXCM) is 136.65x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DXCM is 1.23.

The public float for DXCM is 380.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.02% of that float. On December 19, 2023, DXCM’s average trading volume was 4.83M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

DXCM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ: DXCM) has increased by 0.62 when compared to last closing price of 122.59. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that DexCom (DXCM) continues to raise optimism among investors, owing to its strong product portfolio.

DXCM’s Market Performance

Dexcom Inc (DXCM) has experienced a 4.62% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.73% rise in the past month, and a 31.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for DXCM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.55% for DXCM stock, with a simple moving average of 10.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DXCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXCM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DXCM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DXCM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $131 based on the research report published on May 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DXCM Trading at 23.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares surge +17.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXCM rose by +4.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.69. In addition, Dexcom Inc saw 8.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXCM starting from AUGUSTINOS NICHOLAS, who sale 3,976 shares at the price of $123.02 back on Dec 15. After this action, AUGUSTINOS NICHOLAS now owns 34,040 shares of Dexcom Inc, valued at $489,128 using the latest closing price.

ALTMAN STEVEN R, the Director of Dexcom Inc, sale 2,000 shares at $122.77 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that ALTMAN STEVEN R is holding 54,700 shares at $245,548 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXCM

Equity return is now at value 18.42, with 6.56 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dexcom Inc (DXCM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.